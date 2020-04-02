El Paso Electric has donated $30,000 to the COVID-19 response funds created by the El Paso Community Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. Each foundation will receive $10,000. El Paso Electric is also matching 50% of all monetary contributions made by the utility’s employees to the community foundation of their choice.

