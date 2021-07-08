Martin
Chad Beaty

Western Utility Group has named Kenton Martin second vice chair. Martin has been with El Paso Electric since 2015 where he is the environmental compliance supervisor. Western Utility Group is a national working group and committee of the Edison Electric Institute, a national association that represents U.S. investor-owned electric utilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.