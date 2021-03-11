General Motors has joined El Paso Electric’s GoEV Savings Program. The program, which already offers discounts on the Nissan Leaf sold at Casa Nissan, now also offers El Paso Electric customers a discount of $8,500 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on the 2020 and 2021 Chevrolet Bolt. The rebate is only available until March 31 at Rudolph Chevrolet. The GoEV Savings Program is an education awareness initiative that offers incentives and promotes the benefits of electric vehicles.

