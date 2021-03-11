Through the end of March, El Paso Electric customers can receive a $70 rebate for recycling their old refrigerator or freezer through the Texas Appliance Recycling Program. Usually, the rebate is $50. To be eligible, El Paso Electric customers must reside in Texas and refrigerators and freezers must be regular household size and in working order. The program is limited to two units per household per year. For more information, call 888-409-8567 or go online to arcaincutility.com. Last year, El Paso Electric’s program helped recycle more than 550 refrigerators and freezers.

