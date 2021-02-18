Hawkins

El Paso Electric has named David Hawkins its new vice president of strategy and sustainability. Hawkins has worked in various roles at El Paso Electric since 2002. Most recently, he was vice president of generation, system planning and dispatch. Hawkins has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.