El Paso Electric has named David Hawkins its new vice president of strategy and sustainability. Hawkins has worked in various roles at El Paso Electric since 2002. Most recently, he was vice president of generation, system planning and dispatch. Hawkins has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University.
