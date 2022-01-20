Omar Gallegos

El Paso Electric has named Omar Gallegos as vice president of transmission and distribution. Most recently, Gallegos was the utility’s director of resource planning and management. Gallegos, who began his career at El Paso Electric in 2009, oversees the utility’s transmission and distribution operations, which provides power to the company’s 450,000 customers. Gallegos, a graduate of Austin High School, has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.

