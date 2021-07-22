Mele

El Paso Electric has announced Cheryl Mele as vice president of customer care and corporate communications. Mele has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry. Most recently, she was regional vice president of government affairs for the company’s Texas service territory. She joined El Paso Electric in February 2021 after spending much of her career with Austin Energy. Mele, a Texas-registered professional engineer, serves as a board member for the Texas Energy Poverty Research Institute, Boy Scouts of America and the Association of Women in Energy. El Paso Electric provides power to 444,000 retail and wholesale customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico.

