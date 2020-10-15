Prieto

The El Paso Electric board of directors has selected Cynthia Henry as vice president and general counsel and Cynthia Prieto as vice president and controller. Henry has been with El Paso Electric since 2013 as the FERC compliance director. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, juris doctor from the University of Texas at Austin and a master of law from the University of London. She also has an executive MBA from IE and Brown University. She is a member of the Energy Bar Association. Prieto started with El Paso Electric in 2006, and, most recently, was director of tax. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico. She serves as the treasurer of the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.