El Paso Electric has named El Paso native Daniel Perez its regional director of government affairs. Perez joined the utility in 2012 and most recently served as environmental supervisor. Prior to El Paso Electric, Perez worked at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold as an environmental engineer and with the city of El Paso as an engineering technician. He was part of the El Paso Chamber’s Leadership El Paso Class 42, frequently volunteers at STEAM events, serves as El Paso Electric’s team captain for YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s Walk-A-Mile event and serves on the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation Advisory Committee.
El Paso Electric names director of government affairs
- By El Paso Inc. staff
