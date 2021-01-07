Ostberg

El Paso Electric has hired Richard Ostberg as its chief financial officer. Ostberg has more than 30 years of experience in strategy, finance, accounting, regulatory, risk and auditing. Most recently, he was chief accounting officer at Pattern Energy Group Inc., a U.S.-based renewable energy company focusing on clean energies. Ostberg earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from Utah State University and is a certified public accountant. El Paso Electric provides power to more than 439,000 retail and wholesale customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.