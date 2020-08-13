El Paso Electric has launched the region’s first utility-led EV Community. This initiative serves to educate and reward the growing number of customers who drive electric vehicles and to help protect the environment. EV Community is free and can be accessed through www.epelectric.com/ev. Those who join receive exclusive perks curated for EV enthusiasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.