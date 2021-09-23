El Paso Electric has launched a mobile app for customers that can be downloaded from the Apple and Google app stores. Through the app, users can see their bills, make payments, enroll in paperless billing and access tools to manage their energy usage, including a neighbor comparison tool that allows users to compare their energy usage to similar households and a tool that helps users visualize their energy use. El Paso Electric provides power to 444,300 retail and wholesale customers in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

