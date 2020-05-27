El Paso Electric has donated $5,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Student Frontline Emergency Fund. The fund was created to help Texas Tech El Paso students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardship or unforeseen emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Texas Tech El Paso students rely on service industry jobs to augment their income, support their families and get through school. And many of those jobs were impacted by the pandemic.

