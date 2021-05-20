El Paso Electric has donated $25,000 to the Hunt School of Nursing’sscholarship fund. The donation is part of the school’s “Champion of Trusted Heroes” campaign, which celebrates the school’s 10th anniversary by raising awareness of the personal sacrifices students make as they work clinical rotations and attend the rigorous 16-month accelerated program. The $25,000 gift is part of a $45,000 commitment from El Paso Electric to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.