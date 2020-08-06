El Paso Electric has announced that starting in the August billing cycle its Texas customers will receive a rate credit on their electric bills. The company will issue $21 million in credits over three years. The typical residential service customer, using an average of 630 kilowatt-hours of energy per month, will see an average monthly bill reduction of $0.88 per month. Pending regulatory approval, New Mexico residents will receive a total of $8.7 million in bill credits over three years. The credits were agreed upon during the recent sale of El Paso Electric to Infrastructure Investments Fund.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.