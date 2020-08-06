El Paso Electric has announced that starting in the August billing cycle its Texas customers will receive a rate credit on their electric bills. The company will issue $21 million in credits over three years. The typical residential service customer, using an average of 630 kilowatt-hours of energy per month, will see an average monthly bill reduction of $0.88 per month. Pending regulatory approval, New Mexico residents will receive a total of $8.7 million in bill credits over three years. The credits were agreed upon during the recent sale of El Paso Electric to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
El Paso Electric customers to receive bill credits
- El Paso Inc. staff
