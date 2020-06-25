El Paso Electric has filed a fuel refund request with the Public Utility Commission of Texas that will result in a decrease in its Texas customers’ bills over a two-month period. If the refund and refund period are approved, the average residential customer may see a monthly savings of $5.94 in July and $6.58 in August. Large commercial customers will receive a one-time credit in July.
