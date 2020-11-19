Tomblin

The Borderplex Alliance, a private-sector-led effort to promote the region and recruit businesses, has named Kelly Tomblin to its executive committee. The board of directors is chaired by Raymond Palacios, as well as chairman emeritus Woody Hunt and co-chairs Julio Chiu, Alejandra de la Vega Foster and Tom Hutchinson. Tomblin is the new CEO of El Paso Electric and has more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry, working in markets throughout the United States, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Latin America. Before joining El Paso Electric, she was CEO of INTREN, an Illinois-based company that builds gas and electric utility infrastructure. She was named the winner of the S&P Platts Global Energy CEO of the Year award in 2016.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.