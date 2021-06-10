Longtime El Paso Electric attorney Jeffrey Weikert has been awarded the Quentin Jackson Mutuality Award by Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, a national insurance company that specializes in insuring electric utilities. “The Quentin Jackson Mutuality Award is usually bestowed on electric industry engineers or nuclear insurance representatives, but this will only be the second time in the award’s history to recognize a utility’s attorney and the first in over two decades,” Cynthia Henry, El Paso Electric’s vice president and general counsel, said in a statement. Weikart joined El Paso Electric in 1997 and is now senior director of legal services.

