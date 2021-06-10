Longtime El Paso Electric attorney Jeffrey Weikert has been awarded the Quentin Jackson Mutuality Award by Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, a national insurance company that specializes in insuring electric utilities. “The Quentin Jackson Mutuality Award is usually bestowed on electric industry engineers or nuclear insurance representatives, but this will only be the second time in the award’s history to recognize a utility’s attorney and the first in over two decades,” Cynthia Henry, El Paso Electric’s vice president and general counsel, said in a statement. Weikart joined El Paso Electric in 1997 and is now senior director of legal services.
hot
El Paso Electric attorney awarded
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ascarate Park: Transforming 420 acres into regional attraction
- USAA Announces Plans to Acquire Insurtech Company Noblr, Inc.
- Whispers: Country club news, new eats and A Christmas Fair
- El Paso Electric CEO gets official Sun City welcome
- Niall Horan urges fans to continue to support his music
- Dallas rehab hospital chain investing $23 million in Far East El Paso
- Roland Anthony Correa
- Lorde teases first new music in four years
- ‘A tremendous success’ as PPP loan program comes to an end
- Newly-formed Investor Group, GAC Media, Acquires Great American Country From Discovery, Inc.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- AP Week in Pictures: North America
- Noel Gallagher planning solo Oasis tour
- Bruce Springsteen and The Killers to release collaboration
- Nicole Kidman 'out of comfort zone' as Lucille Ball
- Rose Byrne to star in They Are Us
- For Cornwall, G7 summit brings mix of disruption and hope
- New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages
- Foltynewicz scheduled to start for Rangers at Dodgers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.