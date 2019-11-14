The Success Through Technology Education Foundation has recognized eight educators for their work preparing students for careers in technology fields. They are: Lauren Curry, New Mexico State University, El Paso Electric Regional Innovator Award; James Ryan, Frank Macias Elementary, Microsoft Technology Cultivator Award; Sergio Estrada, Riverside High School, Prudential Math Architect Award; Margie Nelson Rodriguez, El Paso Community College, CREEED Education Leadership Award; Hector Lugo Nevarez, University of Texas at El Paso, Glassell Family Foundation Inspirational Pathway Award; Michael Nelson, Fab Labs El Paso, STTE Foundation Entrepreneurship Producer Award; Manuela Gomez, EPCC philosophy club, Outstanding School Achievement Award; Alejandra Galindo, Clint ISD, STEAM Creator Award.
