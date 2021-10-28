The Texas Economic Development Council has awarded The Borderplex Alliance its 2021 Community Economic Development Award. The Borderplex Alliance is a private sector-led economic development and policy advocacy organization based in El Paso. The award is the second it has received this month. Earlier this month, it received the Economic Development Organization of the Year award from the International Economic Development Council.

