El Paso-based Capstone Productions has released its Heritage Gold TV series for free viewing online at YouTube.com/ElPasoHistoryTV, providing an educational and entertaining resource for children and adults during the coronavirus emergency. “El Paso history is free on our YouTube channel, with more than 120 TV programs and segments about El Paso history,” Jackson Polk, producer of the history segments, said in a statement. “We worked for two decades to produce our very popular DVDs about El Paso history that were sold in stores. Now is the time to make them available for home schooling and general viewing at no cost to the public.” Titles include “Legends of El Paso’s Mountains,” “El Paso’s Hueco Tanks,” “Gunfights of the Old West” and “Mexican Revolution Sites in El Paso.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.