El Paso-based Capstone Productions has released its Heritage Gold TV series for free viewing online at YouTube.com/ElPasoHistoryTV, providing an educational and entertaining resource for children and adults during the coronavirus emergency. “El Paso history is free on our YouTube channel, with more than 120 TV programs and segments about El Paso history,” Jackson Polk, producer of the history segments, said in a statement. “We worked for two decades to produce our very popular DVDs about El Paso history that were sold in stores. Now is the time to make them available for home schooling and general viewing at no cost to the public.” Titles include “Legends of El Paso’s Mountains,” “El Paso’s Hueco Tanks,” “Gunfights of the Old West” and “Mexican Revolution Sites in El Paso.”
El Paso documentaries released free online
- El Paso Inc. staff
