Hello Amigo, an El Paso design agency, had two logo designs featured in the latest series of LogoLounge, an annual book that features top identities created by designers from around the world. The two identities featured from Hello Amigo were Horses for Heroes and Mid-West Textile. Horses for Heroes is a community project of the Junior League of El Paso. Mid-West Textile is a local textile recycling business. Hello Amigo has had 10 identities featured in eight of the LogoLounge books.

