Dr. Minyoung Lee, a general dentist with Sunny Smiles Family Dentistry, has donated $25,000 to the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The donation will fund five scholarships for incoming dental students. Lee moved to El Paso from Southern California after graduating from the University of Southern California Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry in 2019. “When I thought about giving, I was asked if I had received a scholarship myself, but I didn’t have much luck receiving a scholarship,” Lee said in a news release. “I was raised by mentors who showed me that you can give to other people wherever you are. These mentors were medical doctors, leaders in my church and friends who just love to give.”

