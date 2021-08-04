Dr. Richard Black

The El Paso District Dental Society has nominated Dr. Richard Black, an El Paso dentist and dean of the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, for the Texas Academy of General Dentistry’s Texas Dentist of the Year award. Black is one of 14 dentists nominated for this year’s award, which is considered the most prestigious honor a Texas dentist can earn. The nominees will be honored and the Texas Dentist of the Year named at the Texas Academy Awards in September. Black received his doctor of dental surgery degree in 1976 from the University of Texas Dental Branch of Houston. An orthodontist, he has been in the private practice in El Paso for 39 years.

