TFCU, an El Paso credit union established in 1936, has named Michael Morales vice president of real estate and business lending. Morales has more than 18 years of management experience with large financial institutions, including Strategic Growth Bancorp, Navy Federal Credit Union and Wells Fargo & Co. Most recently, he was the vice president of credit operations at WestStar Bank. Morales was also board chair of Junior Achievement and board treasurer for Money Smart Week El Paso. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from UTEP and master’s in business from Texas A&M – San Antonio. TFCU has more than $800 million in assets and more than 67,000 members.
El Paso credit union names VP of real estate
- By El Paso Inc. staff
