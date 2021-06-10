FirstLight Federal Credit Union has added two new members to its board. They are: Renée Jiménez, an El Paso native and licensed architect who began her membership with FirstLight when she was in the first grade, and Barbara Walker, Cisco’s account manager in El Paso. The board also reelected Jaime Barceleau, who is retired and has been a member of the credit union since 1974.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.