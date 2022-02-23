FirstLight Federal Credit Union has launched a podcast, “Get Lit with FirstLight.” The bilingual podcast is hosted by Sidney Alvarez and Paulette Murgia and blends pop culture, community and financial wellness initiatives. It is available on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google Podcast and Apple Podcast. In the first episode, the hosts tackle the question: “Would you go Dutch on a date to save money.” Founded in 1955, FirstLight has more than 100,000 members and $1.4 billion in assets.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.