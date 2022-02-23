TFCU Lomaland Branch

An architectural rendering shows the design of the branch under construction in the Mission Valley

 Rendering provided by TFCU

TFCU recently broke ground on its Lomaland Branch. The 2,960-square-foot facility at 975 Lomaland is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 16 months. It will include three drive-thru ATM lanes and a 24/7 lobby. TFCU has $850 million in assets and 69,000 members.

