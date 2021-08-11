TFCU, a credit union based in El Paso, has hired Arturo Bujanda as vice president of TFCU Holdings LLC. For the past 15 years, Bujanda has worked as an infrastructure development executive focused on ports, airports and railroads. Most recently, he was with Mercantor International in Seattle, Washington. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s in economics from the University of Texas at El Paso.

