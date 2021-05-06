TFCU will award 10 scholarships to El Paso students this year. The credit union will award nine $1,000 scholarships and one $2,000 scholarship, which is named the Charles Hart Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Charles Hart, who served on the TFCU board for more than 25 years. Applicants must be TFCU members and enroll in an accredited university or college as a full-time student. Applications are due June 1. For information or to apply, go online to tfcu.coop.

