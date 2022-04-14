L&F Distributors has partnered with Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse to distribute its products to restaurants and bars across El Paso. Aurellia’s was founded by El Paso native Justin Gibson and is on the Westside at 1620 N. Resler. The company says it brews “with responsible energy consumption, mathematical precision and artistic expression in mind.” L&F employs more than 1,200 people and is the primary beer distributor along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. It distributes Anheuser-Busch products, as well as the products of more than 150 craft and import breweries.

