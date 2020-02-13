Lyons Fields

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Cindy Lyons Fields to the Texas Lottery Commission for a term to expire Feb. 1, 2023. Lyons Fields is a CPA and partner at Lauterbach, Borschow & Company. The commission controls and supervises the operations of the state lottery and bingo, ensuring that the games are conducted fairly and in compliance with state law.

