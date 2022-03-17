Porras family Texas Tech donation
Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

Paul Porras and his wife, Cecilia, have donated $250,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to create a scholarship fund for the Foster School of Medicine and Hunt School of Dental Medicine. The Gary G. Porras Family Scholarship, named in memory of Paul’s father, also includes a $250,000 contribution from the WestStar Matching Scholarship Fund. Paul Porras is president and CEO of The Garick Group. Founded by his father in the 1970s, the company is now one of the largest subcontractors in the Southwest. TTUHSC El Paso also announced that Dr. Kim Martin, a dentist in Las Cruces, has donated $25,000 to the Dental Excellence Fund, which supports the education of dental students. She made the donation in honor of her children. Martin practices at University Family Dental.

