Cliff and Martha Eisenberg Texas Tech donation

Cliff and Martha Eisenberg with Dr. Richard Lange

 Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

Cliff and Martha Eisenberg have donated $100,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for the creation of a new scholarship fund for Foster School of Medicine students. The Cliff and Martha Eisenberg Medical Student Scholarship endowment is also supported by a $75,000 contribution from the WestStar Matching Scholarship Fund. A row of study rooms in the Medical Sciences Building II will be named the Cliff and Martha Eisenberg Family Collaborative Space.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.