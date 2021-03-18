The El Paso County Medical Society hosted a virtual installation meeting for its new board members. They are: Dr. Richard McCallum, president; Dr. Jeffrey Spier, president-elect; Dr. Marc Ellman, vice-president/secretary; Dr. Joel Hendryx, treasurer; Dr. Luis Munoz, assistant-treasurer; and Dr. Alison Days, immediate past-president. Speakers at the event included Dr. Diana Fite, president of the Texas Medical Association, state Sen. César Blanco and El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.