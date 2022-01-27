Priscilla Moreno

The El Paso County Community Services Department has hired Priscilla Moreno as El Paso’s first digital librarian. Moreno has an undergraduate degree from UTEP in English/secondary education and earned a master’s in library science from Texas Woman’s University. She also has ESL Texas Educator, 8-12 English Language Arts and Reading, K-12 Technology Applications, and K-12 School Librarian certificates. She worked as a school librarian in the El Paso Independent School District from 2011 to 2021.

