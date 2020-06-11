Lauralei Combs has joined El Paso County as its new animal welfare director. Combs, who has more than 19 years of experience in animal welfare, will lead the county’s efforts to reduce the stray animal overpopulation in outlying communities. Most recently, Combs was executive director of animal care and adoption in Broward County, Florida. Before that, she was the volunteer programs coordinator with Austin Animal Center.

