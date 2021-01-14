The Texas Department of State and Health Services has awarded El Paso County Clerk Delia Briones and her staff the Vital Statistics Exemplary Five Star Service Award. Counties who receive the award must attend the regional and annual conferences, complete a self-assessment survey, register 100% of birth and death records within one business day and utilize the state’s remote birth access system with a search-to print completion ratio of 98% or higher.

