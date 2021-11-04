El Paso County, in partnership with the Center for Community Impact at the UTHealth School of Public Health’s El Paso campus and PeopleFund Community Development Financial Institution, has awarded a second round of Healthy Food Financing Initiative grants to four small businesses. They are: $76,332 to Please and Thank You Feed Company for the construction of a 300-square-foot, year-round farm stand on an adobe property on Socorro Road; $153,542 for the revitalization of a Central El Paso neighborhood mini supermarket, Brown Street Market; $150,000 to Border City Distribution for the redevelopment of a Central El Paso parking lot to host a weekly farmers market; and $76,772 to Roots Mobile Farm Market for the redevelopment of a trailer unit to a nearly 100-square-foot, year-round mobile farm market to serve rural areas of El Paso. Each fiscal year, the Healthy Food Financing Initiative offers $500,000 in low-interest loans and $500,000 in grants for projects that increase the availability of healthy food in underserved areas.
El Paso County awards grants to small businesses to increase the availability of food in underserved areas
- By El Paso Inc. staff
