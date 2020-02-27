El Paso County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously to approve Healthy Food Financing Initiative grant funds to three El Paso-area organizations. Awards range from $18,600 to $150,000. Xtreme Core Fitness, a fitness center based in Horizon City, received $18,600 to expand its meal prep service by hiring staff, purchasing equipment and marketing its healthy meal options. In 2019, El Paso County set aside $500,000 to fund projects aimed at expanding access to healthy foods in areas of the community where healthy, affordable food options are scarce.

