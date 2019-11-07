Cisco has selected Trans-Expedite Inc. as one of the recipients of its 2019 Excellence in Global Logistics award. The award recognizes the company for “demonstrating excellence in operational performance, innovation, collaborating across Cisco’s supply chain, and providing collaborative solutions enhancing Cisco’s business strategies.” Trans-Expedite, which offers services for domestic and global transportation, was founded in 2001 and is one of the few Certified Women’s Business Enterprises in its field.
