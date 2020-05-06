Spine & Rehab Specialists, an outpatient physical therapy clinic, has joined a nationwide movement called PT for Heroes, which provides free physical, occupational and speech telehealth services for health care providers and their family members. PT for Heroes was created by Hands-On Diagnostics for private practice owners, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists across the United States. Information: PTforHeroes.com.

