Gus Sosa

Gus Sosa

 Mark Umstot

The Board of Directors of Parkhill, a design and engineering firm, has named Gus Sosa an associate. Sosa is a civil engineer in Parkhill’s site development practice and works in the El Paso office. He is licensed in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma and has more than a decade of experience in complex hydrologic and hydraulic analysis, drainage, site grading, and hike and bike trail design. He joined Parkhill in 2018. Sosa is one of 13 employees who were named associates by the firm, which has more than 400 employees in offices across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. It has had an office in El Paso for more than 60 years.

