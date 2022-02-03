Tommy Gonzalez

Al Faber, chief executive of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Inc. in Washington, D.C., has announced that El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is the 2022 recipient of the foundation’s E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes individuals “who have performed truly extraordinary service that has changed the world and inspired others to do the same,” according to a news release. “Tommy has long been a proponent of the Baldrige framework and has applied its principles with great success, bringing excellence in service and improving the lives of people in El Paso and throughout Texas,” Faber said in a statement. Gonzalez, a retired lieutenant colonel, was named El Paso city manager in 2014. Before that, he was city manager of Irving, Texas. He has a master’s in public administration from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and is a certified Lean Six Sigma black belt.

