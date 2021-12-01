Tommy Gonzalez

Tommy Gonzalez

The Quality Texas Foundation has appointed El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to a third term as board chair. The nonprofit helps businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and nonprofits improve their performance. It offers training, seminars and assessments, as well as recognizes organizations committed to performance excellence through the application of the Malcolm Baldrige Framework. “Tommy is an exemplary and proven leader who serves as a role model in the Baldrige process, focused on providing quality for El Paso and the state of Texas,” the foundation’s CEO Mac McGuire said in a news release. In 2019, Gonzalez was awarded the Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Award in the government sector by the Malcolm Baldrige Foundation in Washington, D.C.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.