El Paso Children’s Hospital has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. During an on-site review in June, the hospital was evaluated for compliance with standards of care, including infection prevention and control, medication management, patient rights, provision of safe care and leadership. El Paso Children’s has been accredited since it opened in 2012.
El Paso Children’s awarded Gold Seal of Approval
- By El Paso Inc. staff
