Dr. Jarrett Howe

Dr. Jarrett Howe

El Paso Children’s Hospital has selected Dr. Jarrett Howe as its 2022 Physician of the Year. Nominations are submitted by a physician’s peers and the award is given to “a physician who exemplifies the mission, vision and core values of EPCH and consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine.” Howe has been a pediatric surgeon at El Paso Children’s for seven years and is vice chair of surgery. He is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and received his medical degree from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. Howe attended the Foster School of Medicine in El Paso for his residency in general surgery. He is board certified in pediatric surgery, surgical critical care and general surgery.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.