The El Paso Chamber has formed a strategic partnership with Signal Group, a public affairs firm in Washington, D.C. The partnership will support the promotion of the chamber’s priorities in Congress. Signal will provide insight on strategic initiatives, conduct analysis and monitoring of activities in D.C. and Austin, and support meetings with officials in Washington, D.C.

