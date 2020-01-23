The El Paso Chamber’s board of directors has named a new board chair, vice chair and announced new members. The new chair is VJ Smith with Marathon Petroleum, and the vice chair is Arlene Carroll, senior vice president for commercial lending at WestStar Bank. The other new board members are: Karl Murphy, CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union; Elizabeth O’Hara, director of public relations at Texas Gas; James Payne, dean of the UTEP College of Business Administration; Adrian Rodriguez, interim CEO of El Paso Electric; and Stuart Shiloff, vice president of operations at River Oaks Properties.
