The El Paso Chamber has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The funding will allow the chamber to expand its technical support services for business, especially those impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber has directed more than $2 million to local business since the pandemic began. For more information about the Business Solution Center and how to apply for support, email EPC@elpaso.org.

